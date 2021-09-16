RRC Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway is all set to start Online Application to fill up the vacant seats of Apprentice in various departments of the organisation. The cell had earlier released a short notice in this regard. According to notice issued by the cell, Railway will open the online application window from 20 September onwards at 12.00 Hrs and the window will be deactivated by 20 October 2021.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card Out Now At upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in | Check Steps To Download Here

Here are some of the important details:

Notification: RRC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Starts from 20 Sept onwards for 3093 vacancies, Big Opportunity for 10th pass

Notification Date: 16 Sep, 2021

Last Date of Submission: 20 Oct, 2021

City: New Delhi

State: Delhi

Vacancies – 3093 Posts

Name of the Post – Apprentice

Qualification – 10th pass or its equivalent and ITI in relevant trade

Age Limit – 15 to 24 years

Selection – Merit (The candidates will be able to check details once the detailed notification released on rrcnr.org)

Application Mode: Online

The age of the candidate must not be above the age of 15 years and below 24 years of age.

This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the qualification of 10th or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) and ITI passed in relevant trade.

The selected candidates will be appointed as apprentices and will undergo apprenticeship training for a certain period of time. The details of the notice period will be available in the detailed notification. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.