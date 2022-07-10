RRC West Central Railway (WCR) NTPC Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to register is till July 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 121 vacant posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Aeronautical Officer, Others Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Inside
Important Dates
- Date of Publication in RRC website: July 06
- Opening Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 08
- Closing Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 28
Vacancy Details
NTPC- Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its equivalent
- Station Master: 08 posts
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 38 posts
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 09 posts
NTPC- Under Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 30 posts
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 08 posts
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 28 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the education qualification from the official notification shared below.
Initial Pay Scale
- Station Master: Rs. 35,400
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs. 29,200
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 29, 200
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs. 21, 700
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 19,900
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 19,900
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 28, 2022, through the official website —wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.