RRC West Central Railway (WCR) NTPC Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to register is till July 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 121 vacant posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Aeronautical Officer, Others Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Inside

Important Dates

Date of Publication in RRC website: July 06

Opening Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 08

Closing Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 28

Vacancy Details

NTPC- Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its equivalent Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Non-Teaching Posts at svc.ac.in| Check Eligibility, Pay Level Here

Station Master: 08 posts

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 38 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 09 posts

NTPC- Under Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 210 Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at sci.gov.in

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 30 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 08 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 28 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the education qualification from the official notification shared below.

Initial Pay Scale

Station Master: Rs. 35,400

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs. 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 29, 200

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs. 21, 700

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 19,900

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 19,900

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 28, 2022, through the official website —wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.