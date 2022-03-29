RSMSSB House Keeper Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Tuesday released a recruitment notification for the post of House Keeper. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of RSMSSB, i.e, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process for House Keeper posts begins on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.Also Read - All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Newsreader, Graphic Designer, Other Posts at prasarbharati.gov.in | Check Details

It is noted that the last date to apply for the posts is May 4, 2022. As per the recruitment notification, a total of 33 vacancies will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

House Keeper: 33 posts

Important Dates to Remember

The online application process will begin: April 5, 2022

The online application process will end: May 4, 2022

Eligibility Criteria For RSMSSB House Keeper Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details from the official notification given below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the HouseKeeper posts through the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.