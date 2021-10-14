RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the admit card for patwari exam on its official website on Wednesday, October 14. Candidates can download the RSMSSB patwari admit card by logging on to SSO Website – sso.rajasthan.gov.in – and using their registration details and date of birth. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 23 and 24.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 300 Matric Recruits, 10th Pass Eligible; Apply Online at joinindiannavy.gov.in

As per official data, a total of 15,62,995 applications have been registered for the exam. The exam will be held in two shifts each day and each shift will be of 3 hours duration. The first shift of the RSMSSB patwari exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Fake Job Racket Offering Employment in Indian Railways, 4 Arrested

RSMSSB patwari admit card 2021: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the RSMSSB patwari admit card 2021 link Enter the registration number and date of birth Submit the details Download the RSMSSB patwari admit card 2021 Take a print out for future use.

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021: Direct link to download Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Stipend up to Rs 56,100; Apply Now For Over 50 Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully. They should also make a list of what to carry to the exam hall and what to be avoided.