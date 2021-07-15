RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced recruitment for the posts of Patwari. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam for these posts (RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021) will be held on October 23 and 24.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 Expected Today at mahresult.nic.in? Top Updates Class 10th Students Should Know

Interested candidates can directly apply for these posts (RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021) through this link. Candidates must go through the official notification of RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021 before applying for these posts. A total of 5378 posts will be filled through RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021.

Important Dates for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021

Online application starts– July 15, 2021

Last date to apply online–July 29, 2021

Vacancy Details for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021

Patwari – 5378

Non-Scheduled Area – 4615 Posts

Scheduled Area – 957 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have a graduate degree or must have passed an equivalent examination. They should be well-versed with Devanagari script and the culture of Rajasthan. Apart from this, the candidate should also have an O level or higher certificate from DOEACC.