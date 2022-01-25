RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board has released the RSMSSB result for the posts of Patwari on its official website. Candidates can download their Patwari Results from the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - NLC Recruitment 2022: Registration to Begin Soon For 500 Posts at nlcindia.in | Check Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria

RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021 ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. Save, Download RSMSSB Result.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Note, the Board has conducted the written exam on October 23 and October 24, 2021. The Provisional answer key was released on November 22, 2022. The exam was held in two shifts each day. Each shift was of 3 hours duration. The first shift of the RSMSSB patwari exam began from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Nearly, 15.62 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 10.41 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.