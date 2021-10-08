RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: The last day for application process to fill 3,896 vacancies of Village Development Officer (VDO) in Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is tomorrow, October 9. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2206 Posts on rrcecr.gov.in

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,896 vacancies out of which 3,222 vacancies are for Non-TSP area and 674 are for TSP area, the official notification reads. Also Read - Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced, Salary Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh. Apply Online at www.iocl.com

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Commencement of online registration of application : 10-Sep-2021

Closure of registration of application: 09-Oct-2021

Last date for printing your application : 31-Dec-2021 Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2056 Posts Begins, Eligibility Criteria, Online Application Process Explained

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for candidates from the General and OBC (creamy layer) categories is Rs 450. The application fee is Rs 350 for OBC (non-creamy layer) and extremely backward caste candidates and Rs 250 for SC and ST candidates. Candidates can check details on the notification given below.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the “Recruitment Advertisement” link.

Now click on the link that reads, ‘Village Development Officer 2021: Detailed Recruitment Advertisements’.

Click on the “Apply Online” link again.

Fill your details in the application form.

Take a print out of the same for future reference.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Detailed notification here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online