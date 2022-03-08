RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board(RSMSSB) has sought online applications for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Instructor posts. However, the last date to apply for 10157 vacant posts will end tomorrow, March 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, age limit and other details.Also Read - JNU MBA Admission 2022: Only 2 Days Left For Registration Process to End; Apply at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Important Facts to Remember
- The last date to apply: March 9, 2022
- Official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Mode of application: Online
- Number of vacancy: 10157 posts
- Recruitment Board Name: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board
Vacancy Details
Total: 10157 posts
Basic Computer Instructor: 9862 posts
Senior Computer Instructor: 9862 posts
RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Basic Computer Instructor: Graduation + A Level/PGDCA of minimum one year OR B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/EE/EEE/EIC/TIE OR B.Sc. in Computer Science Or Equivalent.
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other related details through the official notification shared below.
Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18-40 years.
How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in before March 9, 2022.