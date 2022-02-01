RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor posts. All those who are interested can visit the official website and apply for the above-mentioned post through the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10157 vacant posts will be filled under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. The online registration process will begin from February 8, 2022.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Clerk, Other Posts on nainitalbank.co.in| Registration Begins Today

The RSMSSB Computer Instructor Online Application starts: 08 February 2022

The Last Date of RSMSSB Computer Instructor Online Application ends: 09 March 2022

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date: May/June 2022

Total: 10157 posts

Basic Computer Instructor: 9862

Non TSP: 8964

TSP: 888

Senior Computer Instructor: 9862

Non TSP: 282

TSP: 13

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18-40 years.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Basic Computer Instructor: Graduation + A Level/PGDCA of minimum one year OR B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/EE/EEE/EIC/TIE OR B.Sc. in Computer Science Or Equivalent.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other related details through the official notification shared below.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in before March 9, 2022.