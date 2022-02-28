SAIL Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India, SAIL Bhilai has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about the eligibility, and salary on the official website, sail.co.in. A total of 35 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other related details.Also Read - TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 84 Posts at mrb.tn.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Important Dates

The online application form begins from: February 18, 2022

The last date to submit the online application: March 05, 2022

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice

Mechanical: 06 posts

Electrical: 06 posts

Mining: 06 posts

Diploma Apprentice

Metallurgy: 06

Civil: 06

CS/IT: 05

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have Graduate in Mechanical/Electrical/Mining Engineering.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidates should have a Diploma in Metallurgy/ Civil/ CS/IT Engineering.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 5, 2022, through the official website-sail.co.in.