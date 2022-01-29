SAIL Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL Bhilai, has invited applications to fill vacancies for the post of Doctor. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview beginning from February 7, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility on the SAIL’s official website of sail.co.in. As per the released notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization. For further details on SAIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Revised Schedule on mcc.nic.in; Check New Dates Here

Super Specialist: 1 Post

Specialists: 7 Posts

General Duty Medical Officers: 6 Posts

Important Dates

The Interview will begin on: February 7, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Super Specialist (Cardiology): MBBS with DM/Mch in Cardiology.

Specialists(General Medicine): MBBS with PG Diploma/ PG Degree in the relevant specialty.

Specialists(Orthopaedics): MBBS with PG Diploma/ PG Degree in the relevant specialty.

Critical Care Medicine(Intensivist): MD/DNB General Medicine with one year experience in critical care medicine. OR MD/DNB Anaesthesia with one year experience in critical care medicine. OR MD/DNB Respiratory Medicine with one year experience in critical care medicine. OR Indian Diploma in Critical Care Medicine (IDCCM). OR Indian Fellowship in Critical Care Medicine (IFCCM).

General Duty Medical Officers(GDMOs): MBBS.

Pay Scale

Super Specialist (Cardiology): Rs 2,00,000 (Rs. per month).

Specialists: For PG Diploma Rs 90,000. For PG Degree Rs 1,20,000.

Transfusion Medicine: For PG Diploma Rs 90,000. For PG Degree Rs 1,20,000.

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs): Rs 77,000.

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria will only be allowed to attend the Walk-in Interview. Note, Only those Doctors who are registered with State Medical Council / Medical Council of India or having valid practitioner licence may apply. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification HERE