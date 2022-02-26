Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Sainik School, Ambikapur has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Quarter Master and Upper Division Clerk on a regular scale. The application forms can be downloaded from the official website of Sainik School Ambikapur, sainikschoolambikapur.org.in. Those interested can apply for the same through the prescribed format within 21 days (March 19, 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper(26 December to 4 March 2022). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 02 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 55,000 Per Month, Apply For Management Trainees Posts at eximbankindia.in

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper (26 December to 4 March 2022).

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Quarter Master: 1 Post

Upper Division Clerk: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria For Sainik School Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Quarter Master : B.A /B. Com.

: B.A /B. Com. Upper Division Clerk: Graduate with at least 02 years experience in govt or Commercial Organisation and ability to correspond in English.

Selection Process For Sainik School Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected on the basis Also Read - FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Food Analyst Posts at fssai.gov.in| Deets Inside

Written test : Approx 01 hour duration and Maximum Marks 50. A written test consisting of General Knowledge, General English, Basic Maths, and Subject test of the appropriate level. Candidates will be required to score a minimum 33% to 50% marks (minimum required marks will be decided by the Board of Officers on the day of selection test) to qualify the next step of the selection process.

: Approx 01 hour duration and Maximum Marks 50. A written test consisting of General Knowledge, General English, Basic Maths, and Subject test of the appropriate level. Candidates will be required to score a minimum 33% to 50% marks (minimum required marks will be decided by the Board of Officers on the day of selection test) to qualify the next step of the selection process. Skill/Proficiency Test

Interview

Pay Scale For Sainik School Recruitment 2022

Quarter Master: Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 29200 to Rs 92300

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 29200 to Rs 92300 Upper Division Clerk: Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 25500 to Rs 81100

How to Apply Offline?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents should reach this office within 21 days (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper (26 December to 4 March 2022). Candidates can submit applications along with Demand Draft (non-refundable) worth Rs. 500 or Pay by digital mode in favor of ‘Principal Sainik School Ambikapur’ payable at Ambikapur. Any Candidate paying by digital mode is required to attach a copy of screenshot/printout/proof of the same. Also Read - Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 389 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Online at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.