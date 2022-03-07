Sainik School Recruitment 2022: The Sainik School Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for Lab Assistant, Librarian, and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates may apply in the prescribed application format which may be downloaded from Zila Parisad Mainpuri website www.mainpuri.nic.in and School Website www.sainikschoolmainpuri.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is March 21, 2022. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 29 Posts at indiapost.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to submit the application form: March 21

Vacancy Details

Accountant (Regular) (Unreserved): 1 Post

General Employee Regular) (Unreserved): 1 Post

General Employee (Contractual): 3 Posts

TGT Hindi (Regular): 1 Post

Art Master (Contractual): 1 Post

Music Teacher (Contractual): 1 Post

Office Superintendent (Regular): 1 Post

Librarian (Regular): 1 Post

Lab Assistant (Chemistry): 1 Post

Counselor (Contractual): 1 Post

PTI/PEM-CumMatron (Contractual): 1 Post

Nursing Sister (Only female) (Contractual): 1 Post

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Accountant (Regular) (Unreserved): B.com with adequate knowledge of double-entry system of accounting; or should have worked as an Accountant for at least 10 years in a Govt. or private organization.

: Should have passed matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University. TGT Hindi (Regular): Four years integrated degree courses of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate; B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University; Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Five Years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art OR Equivalent recognized Degree; Working knowledge of Hindi & English. Music Teacher (Contractual): Higher Secondary with a degree or diploma in music from any of the recognized institutions; Competence to teach through English/Hindi.

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be made based on an individual's performance in written test, skill test, and interview. Shortlisted candidates meeting all eligibility criteria will only be called for written test, skill test and interview. No TA/DA will be admissible for attending the selection tests.

How to Apply?

The application should reach latest by March 21, 2022( Applications received after the due date will be treated as rejected) at the following address: – Principal Sainik School Mainpuri Village– Nouner Kharra Agra Road, Teshil–Sadar Mainpuri District –Mainpuri.