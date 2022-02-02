Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the posts of Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers. However, the last date to apply for the posts is nearing. All aspiring candidates must apply at sso.rajasthan.gov.in till February 9, 2022. Through this recruitment notification, a total of 32000 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, and other details.Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Managerial Posts at recruitment.eil.co.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Primary Level Teacher: 15500

Upper Primary Level Teacher: 16500

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins on January 10, 2022.

The online application ends on February 9, 2022.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Level I Teacher: 12th passed with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR 12th passed with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002.

Upper Primary Level II Teacher: Graduation with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Graduation with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 9, 2022, through the official website —http://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.