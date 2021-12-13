SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment of Circle Based Officers under SBI CBO Recruitment 2021-22. The SBI CBO Recruitment online registration process has already started on the bank’s official website — sbi.co.in from 9th December 2021 and will end on 29th December, 2021.Also Read - UCIL Recruitment 2021: Applications to Fill 12 Vacancies in Winding Engine Driver Posts Released

A total of 1,226 vacancies will be filled including 126 backlog vacancies. For further details on SBI CBO Recruitment 2021, please scroll below. Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2021: Application Invited For District Judge From Bar Exam 2021

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Circle-wise Vacancies

Regular: Gujarat – 300, Karnataka – 250, Madhya Pradesh – 150, Chhattisgarh – 50, Tamil Nadu – 250, Rajasthan – 100.

Gujarat – 300, Karnataka – 250, Madhya Pradesh – 150, Chhattisgarh – 50, Tamil Nadu – 250, Rajasthan – 100. Backlog: Gujarat – 54, Karnataka – 28, Madhya Pradesh – 12, Chhattisgarh – 02, Tamil Nadu – 26, Rajasthan – 04.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

21 to 30 years as on 1st December 2021.

Candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive)

Age Relaxation – 05 years for SC / ST, 03 years for OBC (NCL) and Plus 10 years for PwD.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a starting basic pay of Rs 36,000 with one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank as of January 1. Also Read - HSSC Male Constable Result Declared on hssc.gov.in; Physical Screening Test to be Held From Dec 17

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Graduation (Bachelor’s Degree) in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Minimum 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Rs 750/- for UR/OBC/EWS category candidates.

No fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the “Careers” option

Click on the “Current Openings” tab

Click on the “Recruitment of Circle Based Officer” recruitment notification link

Register yourself using name, date of birth, etc.

Fill the application form

Upload documents

Pay application fees

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Note: Candidates should be careful with their name. The name entered should match exactly with the requisite document. Candidates will be debarred from selection process if there is any difference in the name. In admit card only 35 characters of the name will be printed.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection of CBOs will be done through an online test, a screening test and an interview. The online test is scheduled in January. The exact date of the exam has not been announced yet, however, the admit cards for the exam will be released on January 12.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online