SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers (SCO). The registrations have begun for the post of Engineer (Fire). It must be recalled that applications for the same post were invited in December 2020. SBI has clarified that applicants who had applied in December need not register again. "Their candidature will be considered valid for recruitment of Engineer (Fire)," it said.

The last for online application and payment of fees is June 28, 2021. The SBI recruitment drive is being held to fill 16 vacancies of fire officers.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of SBI recruitment 2021 before applying.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

i) BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR

ii) B.Tech / B.E. (Safety & Fire Engineering) OR

iii) B.Tech / B.E. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) OR

iv) B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution or Equivalent Four-year degree in fire safety from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution OR

v) Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR

vi) Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Registration fees:

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ST candidates.

SBI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit SBI website at https://bank.sbi/web/careers

Step 2: Apply and pay the application fee using the Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.