SBI Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the banking sector, here comes a piece of good news for them. The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Civil/ Electrical). Candidates who are interested and eligible should apply for the posts at the SBI's recruitment portal sbi.co.in/web/careers from August 13. It must be noted that the candidates can submit the online applications till September 2. In the job notification, the SBI has clearly mentioned 46 vacancies of which 36 are for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) and 10 for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).

SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

In the job notification, the SBI has said total of 46 vacancies are there and of the total vacancies, 36 are for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) and 10 for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).

SBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates applying for the said posts should be in the age group of 21-30 years as of April 1, 2021.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

For Asst Manager- Engineer (Civil): The candidates need to have Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

For Asst Manager- Engineer (Electrical): The candidates need to have Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750 whereas candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the fee.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

As per the job notification, the SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of an online written test and interview. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on September 25. Call letters will be available for download from September 13 onwards.