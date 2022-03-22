SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has sought online applications to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in before March 31, 2022. As per the official notification, a total of 04 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 67 Posts Begins at ossc.gov.in| Check Details Inside

The online registration process has already started from March 04, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post and the number of vacancy

Chief Information Officer: 1 post

Chief Technology Officer: 01 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): 1 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): 1 post

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief Information Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notice Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to Apply Now?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.