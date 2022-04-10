State Bank of India(SBI) Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the Banking sector, here comes a golden opportunity for you all. The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in on or before April 28, 2022. The online registration process for the above positions has commenced from Friday, April 08, 2022. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Before applying for the post, the applicant should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned above for the post as on the specified date and that the particulars furnished by him/her are correct in all respects. For further details on SBI Recruitment 2021, please scroll below.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Data Entry Operator, Other Posts at becil.com

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 60 Posts; Apply Online at engineersindia.com| Here's Direct Link

Manager (Performance Planning & Review): 2 posts.

Advisor (Fraud Risk): 04 posts.

Senior Executive (Economist): 2 posts.

Name of the post and Nature of Engagement Also Read - North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Junior Technical Associates Posts at rrcpryj.org| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

Manager (Performance Planning & Review): The post is available on a regular basis.

Advisor (Fraud Risk): The post is available on a contract basis.

Senior Executive (Economist): The post is available on a contract basis.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Performance Planning & Review) : B.Com./B.E./B.Tech., and ii) PG in Management / MBA or its equivalent from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course. (Institutions recognized/

approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE / UGC). Specialisation in Finance will be preferred.

: B.Com./B.E./B.Tech., and ii) PG in Management / MBA or its equivalent from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course. (Institutions recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE / UGC). Specialisation in Finance will be preferred. Advisor (Fraud Risk): Graduation Basic:- The candidate should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police at the time of retirement and should have worked in / handled Vigilance / Economic Offences / Cyber Crime Departments. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Rs 750/- for/General/OBC/EWS category candidates.

No fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Manager (Performance Planning & Review): The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Advisor (Fraud Risk): The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Senior Executive (Economist): The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews/ Shortlisting cum interaction.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply Online