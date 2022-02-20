SBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply is in five days, i.e. February 25, 2022. Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 34 Managerial Posts at nhai.gov.in| Deets Inside

The SBI Recruitment online registration process has commenced on the bank's official website, sbi.co.in from February 05, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 48 vacant posts for Assistant Manager as specialist Cadre officer will be filled.

Important Dates

The online application started on: February 05, 2022.

The Last date to submit online application: February 25, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 Posts

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 Posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to appear for the recruitment exam, a candidate must check the required qualifications.

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I) : First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream.

: First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I): First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (minimum 60% marks in any stream from any recognized University).

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of Online Written tests and interviews. The written test will be of 100 Marks for 120 Minutes for 80 Questions. Selected candidates will be called for the Interview round. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on March 20, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, EWS categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 750 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, ST, Pwd categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The upper age limit is 40 years.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 25, 2022, through the official website —sbi.co.in.