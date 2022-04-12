SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO). As per the notification released by the SBI, multiple posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. The online registration process has already begun on April 8 and all interested candidates can apply for the SCO posts till April 28, 2022.Also Read - APSC Recruitment: Notification Released For 11 Vacancies of Squad Commander, Apply From THIS Date

Vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment:

1. Senior Executive (Economist): 2 posts

Age limit as of 01.03.2022: 32 years

Salary Range: Rs.18 to 24 lakhs

Nature of Engagement and Comparable Scale: Contractual (MMGS-II)

2. Advisor (Fraud Risk): 4 positions

Salary range: Consolidated monthly fee of Rs.1,00,000 and an administrative monthly expense of Rs.25,000.

Age limit as on 01.03.2022: Below 63 years of age

Selection Process: Shortlisting and interview

3. Manager (Performance Planning & Review): 2 posts

Age as of 01.11.2021: Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years

Selection Process: Shortlisting and interview

Qualification and Eligibility:

Senior Executive (Economist): Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics / Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/Applied Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade. Apply here through direct link: Direct link to apply for the post of Senior Executive (Economist)

Advisor (Fraud Risk): The candidate should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police at the time of retirement and should have worked in / handled Vigilance / Economic Offences / Cyber Crime Departments. Apply here through direct link: Direct link to apply for the post of Advisor (Fraud Risk)

Manager (Performance Planning & Review): B.Com./B.E./B.Tech., and ii) PG in Management MBA or its equivalent from recognized university/ college as 2 years full-time regular course. Apply here through direct link: Direct link to apply for the post of Manager (Performance Planning &amp; Review)

SBI recruitment application fee

The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.