SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. However, the last date to apply for the positions is nearing, June 07, 2022. It is to be noted that the jobs are available on a contractual basis. A total of 641 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in Here's all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of SBI Recruitment 2022.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: May 18, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: June 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of vacancies available

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022 Check Expected Pay Scale

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)

SBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the official notification through the official notification shared below

How to Apply Online For SBI Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in till June 07, 2022

