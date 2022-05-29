SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. However, the last date to apply for the positions is nearing, June 07, 2022. It is to be noted that the jobs are available on a contractual basis. A total of 641 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of SBI Recruitment 2022.Also Read - TS EAMCET 2022 Application Correction Window Begins Tomorrow: Here's How to Edit Application Form
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: May 18, 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: June 07, 2022
SBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and number of vacancies available
- Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts
- Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts
- Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts
SBI Recruitment 2022 Check Expected Pay Scale
- Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)
- Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network
- Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)
SBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Selection Procedure
The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the official notification through the official notification shared below
How to Apply Online For SBI Recruitment 2022?
Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in till June 07, 2022
Steps to Apply Online For State Bank of India Jobs
- Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
- Click on “Apply Online” under ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS
- Register yourself by providing basic details.
- Fill out the SBI application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.