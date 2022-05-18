SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in before June 07, 2022. It is to be noted that the jobs are available on a contractual basis. Through this recruitment drive, 641 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - UPSC CDS I Result 2022 Declared; Check List of Qualified Candidates

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: May 18, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: June 07, 2022

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the official notification through the official notification shared below: Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 81,100; Class 12 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 835 Posts

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. Also Read - UPSC CDS II Exam 2022 Notification Released; Here's How to Apply For 339 Posts at upsconline.nic.in

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 Salary

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online