SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has sought online applications to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in before May 17, 2022. The online registration process has already started from today, April 27. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 35 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. For further details on SBI SCO Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Jobs Available For Regular Position
Total : 07 posts
- System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts
- System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post
- System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post
- System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts
- System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post
Jobs Available For Contractual Position
Total: 28 posts
- Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts
- Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts
- Executive (Web Developer): 01 post
- Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts
- Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts
- Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts
- Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts
- Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- System Officer (Test Engineer) Grade: JMGS-I: Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
Candidates can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the official notification shared below.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Application fees (Non-refundable): Rs 750( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
How to Apply Online?
- Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
- Click on the Careers section available on the homepage.
- Click on the Online Application link.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload all the required documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the SBI Application form for future reference.