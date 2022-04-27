SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has sought online applications to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in before May 17, 2022. The online registration process has already started from today, April 27. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 35 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. For further details on SBI SCO Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3614 Apprentice Posts Begins Across India| Read Details Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Jobs Available For Regular Position

Total : 07 posts

System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts

System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post

System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts

System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post

Jobs Available For Contractual Position

Total: 28 posts

Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts

Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts

Executive (Web Developer): 01 post

Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts

Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts

Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

System Officer (Test Engineer) Grade: JMGS-I: Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the official notification shared below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application fees (Non-refundable): Rs 750( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

How to Apply Online?