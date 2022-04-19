SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from Indian citizens for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The registration process for the same has commenced from Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Applicants can apply till May 04. Note, Candidates can apply for one post only. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in. For further details on SBI SCO Recruitment 2022, please scroll below. A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.Also Read - Tripura TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Revised Date Sheet Released; Check New Schedule Here

Vacancy Details

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): 1 post

Senior Special ExecutiveProgram Manager Contact Centre: 04 posts

Senior Special ExecutiveCustomer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): 02 posts

Senior Special ExecutiveCommand Centre Manager: 03 posts.

Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound): 01 post.

Eligibility Criteria

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University. Computer Science / IT graduates / post-graduation in IT-related fields will be preferred.

Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University. Computer Science / IT graduates / post-graduation in IT-related fields will be preferred. Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound): Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University. Computer science / IT graduates / post-graduation in IT-related fields will be preferred.

Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be based on Shortlisting, Interview & CTC Negotiation. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit from the official notification shared below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Careers” option.

Click on the “Current Openings” tab.

Click on Apply Online option below Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on a Regular Basis.

Register yourself using name, date of birth, etc.

Fill the application form. Upload documents

Pay application fees

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Click on the link given below to apply.