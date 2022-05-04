SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has sought online applications to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. However, the last date to apply for the posts is nearing. Therefore candidates are advised to apply for the posts mentioned above latest by — May 17 — through the official website of the Bank—sbi.co.in. A total of 35 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online registration process began on April 27, 2022. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs One Lakh Per Month; Apply For Executive Posts Till May 13| Details Inside

Vacancy Details For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

List of Jobs Available For Regular Position

A total of 07 posts are available on a regular basis. Also Read - MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: Apply For 225 Posts at mahatransco.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts

System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post

System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts

System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post

Jobs Available For Contractual Position

A total of 28 posts are available on a contractual basis. Also Read - Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 45,000; Apply For Senior Technical Officer Posts at ghcitanagar.gov.in

Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts

Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts

Executive (Web Developer): 01 post

Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts

Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts

Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post

Eligibility Criteria For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

System Officer (Test Engineer) Grade: JMGS-I: Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute. Executive (Test Engineer) : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

: BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute. Executive (Web Developer): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

Selection Process For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

The selection process for each post is different. Candidates can check the selection procedure from the official notification shared below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

How to Apply Online For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 ?