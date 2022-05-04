SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has sought online applications to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. However, the last date to apply for the posts is nearing. Therefore candidates are advised to apply for the posts mentioned above latest by — May 17 — through the official website of the Bank—sbi.co.in. A total of 35 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online registration process began on April 27, 2022. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs One Lakh Per Month; Apply For Executive Posts Till May 13| Details Inside
Vacancy Details For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022
List of Jobs Available For Regular Position
A total of 07 posts are available on a regular basis. Also Read - MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: Apply For 225 Posts at mahatransco.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here
- System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts
- System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post
- System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post
- System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts
- System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post
Jobs Available For Contractual Position
A total of 28 posts are available on a contractual basis. Also Read - Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 45,000; Apply For Senior Technical Officer Posts at ghcitanagar.gov.in
- Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts
- Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts
- Executive (Web Developer): 01 post
- Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts
- Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts
- Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts
- Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts
- Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post
Eligibility Criteria For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022
- System Officer (Test Engineer) Grade: JMGS-I: Basic Qualification (Compulsory): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.
- Executive (Test Engineer): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.
- Executive (Web Developer): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.
Selection Process For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022
The selection process for each post is different. Candidates can check the selection procedure from the official notification shared below.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.
How to Apply Online For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
- On the Homepage, click on the Careers section.
- Click on the Online Application link.
- Fill in the application form.
- Upload all the required documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the SBI Application form for future reference.