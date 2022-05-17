SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India will end the online application process for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts today, May 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, 35 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The application process for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 began on April 17, 2022. For more details about the State Bank of India Jobs, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Note the last date to apply for the 35 posts is May 17, 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Jobs Available For Regular Position

Total: 07 posts

System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts

System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post

System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts

System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post

Jobs Available For Contractual Position

Total: 28 posts

Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts

Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts

Executive (Web Developer): 01 post

Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts

Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts

Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below:

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.