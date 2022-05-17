SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India will end the online application process for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts today, May 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, 35 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The application process for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 began on April 17, 2022. For more details about the State Bank of India Jobs, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Note the last date to apply for the 35 posts is May 17, 2022
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Jobs Available For Regular Position
Total: 07 posts
- System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts
- System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post
- System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post
- System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts
- System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post
Jobs Available For Contractual Position
Total: 28 posts
- Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts
- Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts
- Executive (Web Developer): 01 post
- Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts
- Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts
- Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts
- Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts
- Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below:
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Apply Online
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.