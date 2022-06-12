SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India(SBI) will end the registration process for 32 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts today, June 12, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. As per the earlier notification, the registration process has commenced on May 21, 2022. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Result To Be Declared on June 17| Here's How to Check

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process started on: May 21, 2022.

The registration process will end on: June 12, 2022.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

AGM (IT- Tech Operations): 01 post

AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer): 01 post

AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer): 01 post

AGM (IT Security Expert): 01 post

Manager (IT Security Expert): 02 post

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer): 06 post

Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre): 06 post

Deputy Manager (Statistician): 05 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

AGM (IT- Tech Operations)/ AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer)/AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer)/AGM (IT Security Expert): Basic: 89890-2500/2-94890-2730/2-100350

Basic: 89890-2500/2-94890-2730/2-100350 Manager (IT Security Expert): Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230 Deputy Manager (Network Engineer)/ Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre)/ Deputy Manager (Statistician): Basic: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Short Listing and Interview.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the 32 posts through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till June 12, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, please check the official website of the State Bank of India.