SBI SO Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are interested to join the banking sector, here comes a golden opportunity for them. State Bank of India invited application from eligible candidates for its SBI SO Recruitment 2021 which is for Specialist Cadre Officers. As per the job notification, the bank invited application for 69 posts on the official website from August 13. Candidates can apply start applying now and can do so till September 2 on sbi.co.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 155 Vacancies in Posts of Assistant Keeper, Principal & Others | Eligibility And Salary Details

To get selected for SO posts, the candidates need to appear for a round of interview. After candidates clear that, it is only then that they will be recruited in State Bank of India. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 480 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at iocl.com

As per the notification, the vacancies are available for posts such as Assistant Manager, Assistant Manager for Marketing & Communication, Deputy Manager/Relationship Manager/Product Manager and Circle Defence Banking Advisor. Also Read - UBI Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Over 300 Posts in Union Bank of India, Here's How to Apply

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the Vacancy Number of Posts Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) 36 Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) 10 Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) 10 Relationship Manager (OMP) 6 Product Manager (OMP) 2 Assistant Manager(Marketing & Communication) 4 Circle Defence Banking Advisor 1 Total 69

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Salary package

AM – Basic: 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – 19.50 lac p.a

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) – Basic: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Relationship Manager (OMP) – Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Product Manager (OMP) – Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil)- Candidates need to have Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical)- candidates need to have Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) – candidates need to have full time MBA (Marketing)/ Full time PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognised / approved by Govt.

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) – candidates should have MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri Business / Post Graduate diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognised Institute/ University.

Relationship Manager (OMP) – Candidates need to have B.E./ B. Tech along with MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course) with specialisation in Marketing. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.

Product Manager (OMP) – Candidates should have B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication along with MBA/ PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course). The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE Certification will add value: Certified Scrum Product owner (CSPO)/ Product Manager/ Product Owner. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – The applicant must be a retired Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army, or from comparable ranks from Indian Navy or Air Force.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

AM – 30 years

Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager – 25 to 35 years

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – 60 years

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

AM – The selection of candidates will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview.

AM (Marketing & Communication)and Circle Defence Banking Advisor – The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview

Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager – The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official site sbi.co.in/careers. Click on the notification that reads about Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers or the post for you which you want to apply. Alternatively, candidates may click on the direct links given here for various posts- Online Link to Apply for Assistant Manager Posts, Link to apply for Assistant Manager Marketing & Communication, apply here for Deputy Manager/Relationship Manager/Product Manager and apply here for Circle Defence Banking Advisor. A new window would open. Start with a new registration by entering your mobile number and email id. Login using the credentials now and start filling the online application process for the post you’re applying. Upload all the documnents and pay the application fee if mentioned there. Click on Submit. Your SBI SO Recruitment 2021 form has been submitted. Download and save it for future references.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application fees

General/ EWS/ OBC candidates – Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates – No Fee

For Circle Defence Banking Advisor – No Fee