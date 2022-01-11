New Delhi: The State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for the position of its Digital Banking Head. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply on the official website of the bank. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the direct link below through which they can apply for the post. The applicants must note that the January 28 is the deadline to submit applications.Also Read - Odisha Cabinet Raises Upper Age Limit for Govt Jobs From 32 to 38 Years | Details Here

An advertisement notice issued by SBI reads, "The bank is looking for a visionary, dynamic, and result-driven head of digital banking with an innovative mindset, with a view to delivering superior service quality and an omnichannel experience for our customers across all digital and self-service channels."

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

As per the official notification by the State Bank of India, the contractual engagement will be for three years, with a yearly performance review. However, it may be extendable beyond the initial period of three years at the discretion of the bank.

The roles & responsibilities of the Digital Banking Head includes envisioning, developing, and executing SBI’s digital banking strategy and business plan for imparting digital knowledge and skills.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The eligible candidate should be at the maximum age of 62 years as of December 1, 2021, with a minimum of 18 years of work experience in digital leadership or transformational roles in the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector.

Of this, a minimum of five years must be at the senior management level.

Educational requirements and selection procedure

Candidates must have a degree in B.E./B. Tech (from a recognised university or college), or MBA/PGDM full-time or other equivalent qualification (from a recognised university/college), or MCA or other equivalent qualification (from a recognised university/college) college or university), or Chartered Accountant.