SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday released the Admit Card for the written exam for Officer Grade A posts. SEBI will conduct the exam for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream 2022. Candidates who have applied for Grade A Posts can download their SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 from the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022: Check Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Careers’ section, available on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link that reads, ‘SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 – Download of Call Letter for Phase I
  4. Now, click on ‘Call Letter (Click here to download Call Letter)’.
  5. Enter the required credentials such as registration no/ roll no and Date of Birth to log in.
  6. Your SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
  7. Save, Download  SEBI Grade A Call Letter 2022, and take a printout of the same for your future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022: Click Here to Download

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 120 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can download the SEBI Grade A  Admit Card till February 20, 2022.