SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday released the Admit Card for the written exam for Officer Grade A posts. SEBI will conduct the exam for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream 2022. Candidates who have applied for Grade A Posts can download their SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 from the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022: Check Steps to Download

Visit the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ section, available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, ‘SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 – Download of Call Letter for Phase I‘ Now, click on ‘Call Letter (Click here to download Call Letter)’. Enter the required credentials such as registration no/ roll no and Date of Birth to log in. Your SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen. Save, Download SEBI Grade A Call Letter 2022, and take a printout of the same for your future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 120 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can download the SEBI Grade A Admit Card till February 20, 2022.