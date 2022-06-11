SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Development Executives (DE) on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SIDBI on sidbi.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization. The candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details below:Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Master’s Degree Holders Can Apply For 24 Posts; Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to submit the SIDBI Online Application: June 17, 2022

SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post : SIDBI Development Executives.

: SIDBI Development Executives. Number of posts: 25

Place of Posting

Uttar Pradesh: 2 posts

Bihar: 1 post

Jharkhand: 1 post

Odisha: 1 post

Telangana: 1 post

MP: 1 post

Chhattisgarh: 1 post

West Bengal: 2 posts

Tamil Nadu: 1 post

Uttara Khand: 1 post

Rajasthan: 1 post

Andhra Pradesh: 1 post

Assam including NER: 3 posts

J&K: 2 posts

Laddakh: 1 post

Himachal Pradesh: 1 post

SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification shared below: Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 279 Posts at dda.gov.in| Check Last Date, Application Link Here

SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting and a Personal Interview to be held online on a suitable date. Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,31,100; Apply For 58 Posts at rac.gov.in

SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

“Duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, should be sent/forwarded only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before June 17, 2022,” reads the official notification.