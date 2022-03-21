SIDBI Recruitment 2022: The Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has notified vacancies for Officers in Grade A posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant Manager posts through the official site of SIDBI at sidbi.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation.Also Read - RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Tickets

The selected candidate will be required to execute a Service Bond undertaking to serve the SIDBI for a period of 3 years or to pay SIDBI a sum of Rs 2 Lakh in case he/she leaves SIDBI before the completion of the 3 year service period. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 4, 2022

Closing date of application: March 24, 2022

Date of online examination: April 16, 2022

Tentative schedule of Interview: May, 2022

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Bachelors’ Degree in Law, OR Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) OR Master’s Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce/ Economics/ Management subject) from an institute/University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government OR CA / CS / CWA / CFA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Age Limit

The candidate should be between 21 to 28 years of age.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for the post done would be by through an online examination comprising of objective test as well as descriptive test followed by Personal Interview.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fees for general/other categories is Rs 925/- and for SC/ST/PwBD category is Rs 175/-. The payment of application fees should be made only through online mode.

