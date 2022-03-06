SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.sidbi.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts till March 24, 2022. A total of 100 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details on the SIDBI Recruitment 2022 process, please scroll down.Also Read - IREDA Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Chief Risk Officer, Other Posts on ireda.in; Apply Before This Date

Important Dates to Remember

The Online Application form begins from: March 04, 2022.

The last date to submit the SIDBI Online Application: March 25, 2022

Cut- off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to age: March 04, 2022

Cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to educational qualification: March 24, 2022

SIDBI Grade A Exam Date: April 16, 2022

SIDBI Grade A Interview Date: May, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager: 100 Posts

UR: 43

SC: 16

ST: 7

OBC: 24

EWS: 10

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelors' degree in law, or bachelors' degree in engineering (preferably civil/electrical / mechanical) or master's degree in any discipline or CA / CS / CWA / CFA or PhD.

The candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks or first class (55% or Second class, in case of SC/ST), in aggregate in any of the above-indicated qualifications.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of:

Written Exam

Interview

Age Limit: Not below than 21 years and not exceeding 28 years as on March 4, 2022.

Application Fee:

OBCs/EWS and General Candidates – Rs. 1100

SC/ST/PwBD – Rs. 175 as intimation charges.

Pay Scale: Selected Candidates will receive a salary of Rs 70000.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website —www.sidbi.in.