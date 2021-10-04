SCR Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell, South Central Railway (RRC – SCR) has started the online application process for the post of Apprentice from 4th October, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official site of of RRC – SCR at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The SCR Apprentice online application will close on 3rd November, 2021.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS Posts in Delhi Postal Circle

A total of 4,103 vacancies have been notified for various trades by the SCR under Secunderabad Division. Read below for more details on South Central Railway Recruitment 2021, such as, educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, etc.

SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of opening of online Application- 04 October, 2021

Closing date of online Application – 03 November, 2021

SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 4,143 Posts

AC Mechanic – 250 Posts

Carpenter – 18 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 531 Posts

Electrician – 1,019 Posts

Electronic Mechanic – 92 Posts

Fitter – 1,460 Posts

Machinist – 71 Posts

MMTW – 5 Posts

MMW – 24 Posts

Painter – 80 Posts

Welder – 553 Posts

SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be 10th passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with 50% marks in aggregate and ITI passed in relevant trade from a recognized university.

Age Limit:

15 years to 24 years

SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Merit List shall be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Class 10th and ITI exam.

SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website — scr.indianrailways.gov.in — from 04 October to 03 November 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates)

SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Official notification

SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online