South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The South East Central Railway(SECR) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts against the sports quota. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the same on the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. All interested candidates must note that the last day to register for the posts is March 5, 2022.Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 5529 Posts on tnpsc.gov.in

The application process for the recruitment process has commenced from today, February 19, 2022. A total of 21 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Also Read - Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Details Here

Vacancy Details Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended for 956 Posts; Apply Online at jssc.nic.in

Position available in these grades

Level-2/3

Level-4

Level-5

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Level 2/3: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 along with sports achievements.

Level 4 and Level 5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university, along with sports achievements.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of game skill, physical fitness, and coach’s observation during trails, assessment of recognized sports achievements as per norms, and educational qualification. The selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees. Meanwhile, those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 250 as application fees.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of South East Central Railway(SECR),secr.indianrailways.gov.in. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell.