South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must have passed the 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 % aggregate marks. Passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

As per the official notification, the candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should have not completed 24 years of age as of July 1, 2022. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of South East Central Railway(SECR), secr.indianrailways.gov.in.