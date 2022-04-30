South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The South East Central Railway(SECR) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trade Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Raipur Division and Workshop Raipur. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the same on the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process has commenced from April 25, 2022. The last date to apply is May 24, 2022. A total of 1033 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.Also Read - Chennai Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply For 14 Posts; BE, B.Tech Degree Holders Can Register at chennaimetrorail.org
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- The online application begins: April 25, 2022
- The online application ends: May 24, 2022
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
DRM Office Raipur Division
Total: 696 posts
- Welder (Gas and Electric): 119 posts
- Turner: 76 posts
- Fitter: 198 posts
- Electrician: 154 posts
- Stenographer (English): 10 posts
- Stenographer (Hindi): 10 posts
- Computer Operator and Programme Assistant: 10 posts
- Health and Sanatory Inspector: 17 posts
- Machinist: 30 posts
- Mechanic Diesel: 30 posts
- Mechanic Repair and Air Conditioner: 12 posts
- Mechanic and Auto Electrical and Electronics: 30 posts
Workshop Raipur
Total: 337 posts
- Fitter: 140 posts
- Welder: 140 posts
- Machinist: 20 posts
- Turner: 15 posts
- Electrician: 15 posts
- Computer Operator and Programme Assistant: 05 posts
- Stenographer (Hindi): 02 posts
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must have passed the 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 % aggregate marks. Passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
As per the official notification, the candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should have not completed 24 years of age as of July 1, 2022. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of South East Central Railway(SECR), secr.indianrailways.gov.in.