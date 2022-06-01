South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: The South East Central Railway(SECR), Bilaspur Division has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Trade Apprentices posts. Interested candidates can download the official notification through the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Applicants can submit their online application form through apprenticeshipindia.gov.in till June 22, 2022. The registration process has commenced from May 23, 2022. A total of 465 vacant posts will be filled through this Sarkari recruitment drive.Also Read - NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: Health Minister Congratulates Qualified Candidates. Here’s What He Said

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

The online registration process begins: May 23

The online registration process will end: June 22

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Carpenter: 13 posts

Copa(65 Divn.+25 HQ/Const): 90 posts

Draftsman (Civil): 02 posts

Electrician: 52 posts

Electronic (Mech): 06 posts

Fitter: 135 posts

Machinist: 05 posts

Painter: 15 posts

Plumber: 04 posts

Mechanic: 15 posts

Sheet Metal Work: 10 posts

Steno (Eng): 30 posts

Steno (Hindi): 30 posts

Turner: 05 posts

Welder: 20 posts

Wireman: 25 posts

Gas Cutter: 4 posts

Digital Photographer: 4 posts

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent. The candidate must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process through the official notification shared below

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

As per the official notification, the candidate should have completed 15 yrs of age and should NOT have completed 24 yrs of age as of July 1, 2022

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website, apprenticeshipindia.gov.in