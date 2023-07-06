Home

South Western Railway Invites Application For 904 Apprentice Posts | Check Details Here

The South Western Railway has released a notice inviting applications for 904 Apprentice posts. The candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Hubballi at rrchubli.in. The candidates must note that the registration process started on July 3 and the last date to apply is August 2.

SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY APPRENTICE POSTS: VACANCY DETAILS:

1) Hubballi Division- 237 posts

2) Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi- 217 posts

3) Bengaluru Division- 230 posts

4) Mysuru Division- 177 posts

5) Central Workshop, Mysuru- 43 posts

SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY APPRENTICE POSTS: HOW TO APPLY

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Step 1: Go to rrchubli.in, the official website of RRC Hubballi.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration’ link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing the necessary details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form that includes personal, educational and other details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as required and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 7: Download and take a print of the submitted copy if desired.

SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY APPRENTICE POSTS: Key Details

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks in their Class 10 or Class 12 examinations, or their equivalent, from a recognized board.

The selection of the candidate who applied in response to the notification will be done by a merit list.

This merit list will be based on the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation (minimum 50%) ITI marks in the relevant trade for which the apprenticeship is being sought.

Candidates should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age.

Upper age limit relaxation will be there for SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with disabilities and Ex-Servicemen.

For General and OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs. 100.

SC, ST candidates and all female candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

This application fee should be paid through online mode only via debit card, credit card or net banking methods.

The training period for all the trades will last for one year, as per the rules and directives issued by the Railway Board.

At the time of the training, no hostel accommodation will be provided.

