South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway will close the registration process for the post of Good Train Manager on April 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of RRC Hubli at www.rrchubli.in. A total of 147 post will be filled through this recruitment drive. Note, these open positions are only for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory. Applications of other candidates will not be considered.

Important Dates

The last date to apply: April 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Good Train Manager: 147 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of these rounds.

Single Stage Computer Based Test(CBT)

Document Verification.

Medical Examination

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure from the official notification shared below.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?