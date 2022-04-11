South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Good Train Manager. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of RRC Hubli at www.rrchubli.in. The last date to apply for the positions is April 25, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 147 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Note, these open positions are only for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory. Applications of other candidates will not be considered.Also Read - CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 72 Non-Executive Personnel Posts at cpcl.co.in Before April 14

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The last date to apply for the posts: April 25, 2022

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Good Train Manager: 147 posts

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure from the official notification shared below.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of these rounds.

Single Stage Computer Based Test(CBT)

Document Verification.

Medical Examination

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?