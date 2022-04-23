South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway will close the registration process for the post of Good Train Manager on April 25, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts can do by visiting the official website of RRC Hubli at www.rrchubli.in. It is to be noted that a total of 147 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Note, these open positions are only for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory. Applications of other candidates will not be considered.Also Read - HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Registration For 186 Posts Begins at hindustanpetroleum.com| Here's How to Apply

For details on qualification, pay scale, and application process, please read below.

Important Dates

The last date to apply: April 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Good Train Manager: 147 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: To apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure from the official notification shared below. Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts @ecil.co.in; Salary Upto Rs 54, 880 Per Month

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of these rounds Also Read - AMUL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 4,75,000 Per Annum; Apply For Accounts Assistant Posts at careers.amul.com

Single Stage Computer Based Test(CBT). Document Verification. Medical Examination.

How to Apply Online at www.rrchubli.in?