South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway will close the registration process for the post of Good Train Manager on April 25, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts can do by visiting the official website of RRC Hubli at www.rrchubli.in. It is to be noted that a total of 147 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Note, these open positions are only for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory. Applications of other candidates will not be considered.Also Read - HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Registration For 186 Posts Begins at hindustanpetroleum.com| Here's How to Apply
For details on qualification, pay scale, and application process, please read below.
Important Dates
- The last date to apply: April 25, 2022
Vacancy Details
- Good Train Manager: 147 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: To apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure from the official notification shared below. Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts @ecil.co.in; Salary Upto Rs 54, 880 Per Month
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of these rounds Also Read - AMUL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 4,75,000 Per Annum; Apply For Accounts Assistant Posts at careers.amul.com
- Single Stage Computer Based Test(CBT).
- Document Verification.
- Medical Examination.
How to Apply Online at www.rrchubli.in?
- Visit the official website of RRC Hubli at www.rrchubli.in
- On the homepage, click on, the “CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION” link.
- Click on the New Registration option.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee, if any.
- Save, Download the application form.
- Take a printout of the form for future reference.