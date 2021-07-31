SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the armed forces, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you all. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) responsible for guarding India’s border with Nepal and Bhutan, has invited applications from eligible candidates for 115 posts of head constables. It must be noted the application process for the SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021 has started and interested candidates can apply at ssbrectt.gov.in. The last date to apply is August 22.Also Read - Oil India recruitment 2021: No Written Test Needed, Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 115 Posts. Check Walk-in-Interview Details

For the general information of the candidates, out of the total 115 posts, 47 posts are reserved for the general candidates, while 26 others will be filled by Other Backward Caste (OBC), and 21 posts are for scheduled caste (SC), 11 for the scheduled tribe (ST), 11 also for economically weaker section (EWS), and 10 seats have also been reserved for ex-servicemen.

The candidate also need to take note that the SSB comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This SSB recruitment drive will fill upto 115 posts. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2021: Application Process For Managerial Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at coalindia.in

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Head Constable (HC) Ministerial – 115 Posts (out of which- 47 are for the general category, 11 for EWS candidates, 26 for OBC, 21 for Scheduled Castes, and 11 for Scheduled Tribes. Additionally, 10 percent vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen).

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary range

The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. And they will get paid in Pay Level 4 as per 7th CPC.

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates who are interested to apply must have a degree of class 12 or equivalent for any recognised board or university. They are also required to have English/Hindi typing skills on the computer. They should possess an intermediate or senior secondary school certificate from any recognised board.

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SSB- ssbrectt.gov.in Click on “Apply for Head Constable, Ministerial” link Enter required details and upload the documents like photographs, signatures Pay the application fee and take a print out of the receipt for future use

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to General and OBC category will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee, while the SC, ST and women candidates will not be required to deposit any fee.

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Process