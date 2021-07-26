New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal, SSB, which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the post of Head Constable, Ministerial. The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can check here for details-ssbrectt.gov.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the position is August 22, 2021Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Conflict: 6 Jawans of Assam Police Killed, Claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Home Minister Amit Shah Intervenes

Here are some of the important details:

The pay scale for the post will be level four pay scale which will start from Rs. 25,500 per month.

The post of Head Constable has 115 vacancies.

Candidates from India, Nepal, Bhutan can apply for the post.

While the post is temporary, it can be made permanent if deemed to be a possible option.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the position:

Go to the official website of SSB.

Click on the notification which says Apply for Head Constable, Ministerial.

A new window will appear

Candidates will have to first do their registration following which they have to submit their photographs, signatures.

After filling the application form and paying the fee, the candidate should keep a copy of the same for future use.

Examination Details: