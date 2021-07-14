SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total of 7035 vacancies under the SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment to fill up various posts of Group B & C in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The SSC CGL recruitment will be held through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020. Candidates will be selected for various ministries of the Union government and other government departments.Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Class 4th, 9th Pass Candidates Can Get Job Without Exam; Know Application Date, Eligibility, Vacancy, Other Details

There are four levels of examinations for the SSC CGL 2020-21 recruitment. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Tier-1 Exam can appear for the Tier-2 exam, which has four papers, of which Paper 1 and 2 are compulsory.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21 Exam Details

SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam held via online mode. The Tier-3 Exam is a descriptive paper in a pen-and-paper mode, whereas Tier-4 exam comprises a set of skill tests required for certain government posts and document verification procedure.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: Details of Vacancies With Salary

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)

S No Name of Post Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post Age Limit 1 Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Group “B” Gazetted (Non Ministerial) OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH Not exceeding 30 years. 2 Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Group “B” Gazetted (Non Ministerial) OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH Not exceeding 30 years.

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)

S No Name of Post Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post Age Limit 3 Assistant Section Officer Central Secretariat Service Group “B” Post identified for individuals with disability * 20-30 years 4 Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Group “B” Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates. Not exceeding 30 years. 5 Assistant Section Officer Ministry of Railway Group “B” B, LV, FD, HH, OA, OL, OAL, BL, MW, leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL, HH) and (LV, HH) 20-30 years 6 Assistant Section Officer Ministry of External Affairs Group “B” OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH 20-30 years 7 Assistant Section Officer AFHQ Group “B” Post identified for individuals with disability ** 20-30 years 8 Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group “B” OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH 18-30 years 9 Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group “B” 20-30 years 10 Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group “B” Not exceeding 30 years. 11 Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Group “C” OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH Not exceeding 30 years 12 Inspector, (Central Excise) CBIC Group “B” OA, OL, OAL, HH Not exceeding 30 years 13 Inspector (Preventive Officer) 14 Inspector (Examiner) 15 Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Group “B” Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates. Up to 30 years 16 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group “B” Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates. 20-30 years

17 Inspector Posts Department of Post Group “B” LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victim and multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned above. 18-30 years 18 Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “B” Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates. Not exceeding 30 years

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)

S No Name of Post Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post Age Limit 19 Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group “B” OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH Not exceeding 30 years 20 Assistant/ Superintendent Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group “B” OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH Not exceeding 30 years 21 Divisional Accountant Offices under C&AG Group “B” OA, OL, OAL, BL, PD & D Not exceeding 30 years 22 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B” Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates. Up to 30 years 23 Junior Statistical Officer M/o Statistics &Programme Implementation. Group “B” Post identified for individuals with nature of disability*** Up to 32 years

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)

S No Name of Post Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post Age Limit 24 Auditor Offices under C&AG Group “C” OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH 18-27 years 25 Auditor Other Ministry/ Departments Group “C” OA, OL, BL & HH 18-27 years 26 Auditor Offices under CGDA Group “C” Post identified for individuals with nature of disability**** 18-27 years 27 Accountant Offices under C&AG Group “C” OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH 18-27 years 28 Accountant/ Junior Accountant Other Ministry/ Departments Group “C” OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH 18-27 Years

