SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total of 7035 vacancies under the SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment to fill up various posts of Group B & C in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The SSC CGL recruitment will be held through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020. Candidates will be selected for various ministries of the Union government and other government departments.

There are four levels of examinations for the SSC CGL 2020-21 recruitment. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Tier-1 Exam can appear for the Tier-2 exam, which has four papers, of which Paper 1 and 2 are compulsory.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21 Exam Details

SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam held via online mode. The Tier-3 Exam is a descriptive paper in a pen-and-paper mode, whereas Tier-4 exam comprises a set of skill tests required for certain government posts and document verification procedure.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: Details of Vacancies With Salary

  • Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)
S NoName of PostMinistry/ Department/ Office/ CadreClassification of PostsNature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the postAge Limit
1Assistant Audit OfficerIndian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AGGroup “B” Gazetted (Non Ministerial)OH (OA, OL, BL) & HHNot exceeding 30 years.
2Assistant Accounts OfficerIndian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AGGroup “B” Gazetted (Non Ministerial)OH (OA, OL, BL) & HHNot exceeding 30 years.
  • Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)
S NoName of PostMinistry/ Department/ Office/ CadreClassification of PostsNature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the postAge Limit
3Assistant Section OfficerCentral Secretariat ServiceGroup “B”Post identified for individuals with disability *20-30 years
4Assistant Section OfficerIntelligence BureauGroup “B”Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.Not exceeding 30 years.
5Assistant Section OfficerMinistry of RailwayGroup “B”B, LV, FD, HH, OA, OL,

OAL, BL, MW, leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL, HH) and (LV, HH)

20-30 years
6Assistant Section OfficerMinistry of External AffairsGroup “B”OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH20-30 years
7Assistant Section OfficerAFHQGroup “B”Post identified for individuals with disability **20-30 years
8AssistantOther Ministries/ Departments/ OrganizationsGroup “B” 

 

 

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

18-30 years
9AssistantOther Ministries/ Departments/ OrganizationsGroup “B”20-30 years
10Assistant Section OfficerOther Ministries/ Departments/ OrganizationsGroup “B”Not exceeding 30 years.
11Inspector of Income TaxCBDTGroup “C”OA, OL, BL, OAL, HHNot exceeding 30 years
12Inspector, (Central Excise)CBICGroup “B”OA, OL, OAL, HHNot exceeding 30 years
13Inspector (Preventive Officer)
14Inspector (Examiner)
15Assistant Enforcement OfficerDirectorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue 

 

Group “B”

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.Up to 30 years
16Sub InspectorCentral Bureau of InvestigationGroup “B”Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.20-30 years
17Inspector PostsDepartment of PostGroup “B”LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy  Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victim and  multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned above.18-30 years
18InspectorCentral Bureau of NarcoticsGroup “B”Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.Not exceeding 30 years
  • Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)
S NoName of PostMinistry/ Department/ Office/ CadreClassification of PostsNature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the postAge Limit
19AssistantOther Ministries/ Departments/ OrganizationsGroup “B”OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HHNot exceeding 30 years
20Assistant/ SuperintendentOther Ministries/ Departments/ OrganizationsGroup “B”OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HHNot exceeding 30 years
21Divisional AccountantOffices under C&AGGroup “B”OA, OL, OAL, BL, PD & DNot exceeding 30 years
22Sub InspectorNational Investigation

Agency (NIA)

Group “B”Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.Up to 30 years
23Junior Statistical OfficerM/o Statistics &Programme Implementation.Group “B”Post identified for individuals with nature of disability***Up to 32 years
  • Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)
S NoName of PostMinistry/ Department/ Office/ CadreClassification of PostsNature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the postAge Limit
24AuditorOffices under C&AGGroup “C”OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH18-27 years
25AuditorOther Ministry/ DepartmentsGroup “C”OA, OL, BL & HH18-27 years
26AuditorOffices under CGDAGroup “C”Post identified for individuals with

nature of disability****

18-27 years
27AccountantOffices under C&AGGroup “C”OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH18-27 years
28Accountant/ Junior AccountantOther Ministry/ DepartmentsGroup “C”OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH18-27

Years

 

  • Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)
S NoName of PostMinistry/ Department/ Office/ CadreClassification of PostsNature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the postAge Limit
29Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division ClerksCentral Govt. Offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres.Group “C”OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH18-27 years
30Tax AssistantCBDTGroup “C”BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL18-27 years
31Tax AssistantCBICGroup “C”OL, OA, BL, OAL, B,

LV, HH

18-27 years
32Sub-InspectorCentral Bureau of NarcoticsGroup “C”Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate18-27 years