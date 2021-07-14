SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total of 7035 vacancies under the SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment to fill up various posts of Group B & C in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The SSC CGL recruitment will be held through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020. Candidates will be selected for various ministries of the Union government and other government departments.Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Class 4th, 9th Pass Candidates Can Get Job Without Exam; Know Application Date, Eligibility, Vacancy, Other Details
There are four levels of examinations for the SSC CGL 2020-21 recruitment. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Tier-1 Exam can appear for the Tier-2 exam, which has four papers, of which Paper 1 and 2 are compulsory.
SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21 Exam Details
SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam held via online mode. The Tier-3 Exam is a descriptive paper in a pen-and-paper mode, whereas Tier-4 exam comprises a set of skill tests required for certain government posts and document verification procedure.
SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: Details of Vacancies With Salary
- Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)
|S No
|Name of Post
|Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|Classification of Posts
|Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post
|Age Limit
|1
|Assistant Audit Officer
|Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|Group “B” Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|Not exceeding 30 years.
|2
|Assistant Accounts Officer
|Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|Group “B” Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|Not exceeding 30 years.
- Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)
|S No
|Name of Post
|Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|Classification of Posts
|Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post
|Age Limit
|3
|Assistant Section Officer
|Central Secretariat Service
|Group “B”
|Post identified for individuals with disability *
|20-30 years
|4
|Assistant Section Officer
|Intelligence Bureau
|Group “B”
|Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.
|Not exceeding 30 years.
|5
|Assistant Section Officer
|Ministry of Railway
|Group “B”
|B, LV, FD, HH, OA, OL,
OAL, BL, MW, leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL, HH) and (LV, HH)
|20-30 years
|6
|Assistant Section Officer
|Ministry of External Affairs
|Group “B”
|OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|20-30 years
|7
|Assistant Section Officer
|AFHQ
|Group “B”
|Post identified for individuals with disability **
|20-30 years
|8
|Assistant
|Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|Group “B”
|
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|18-30 years
|9
|Assistant
|Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|Group “B”
|20-30 years
|10
|Assistant Section Officer
|Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|Group “B”
|Not exceeding 30 years.
|11
|Inspector of Income Tax
|CBDT
|Group “C”
|OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH
|Not exceeding 30 years
|12
|Inspector, (Central Excise)
|CBIC
|Group “B”
|OA, OL, OAL, HH
|Not exceeding 30 years
|13
|Inspector (Preventive Officer)
|14
|Inspector (Examiner)
|15
|Assistant Enforcement Officer
|Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue
|
Group “B”
|Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.
|Up to 30 years
|16
|Sub Inspector
|Central Bureau of Investigation
|Group “B”
|Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.
|20-30 years
|17
|Inspector Posts
|Department of Post
|Group “B”
|LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victim and multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned above.
|18-30 years
|18
|Inspector
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|Group “B”
|Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.
|Not exceeding 30 years
- Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)
|S No
|Name of Post
|Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|Classification of Posts
|Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post
|Age Limit
|19
|Assistant
|Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|Group “B”
|OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|Not exceeding 30 years
|20
|Assistant/ Superintendent
|Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|Group “B”
|OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|Not exceeding 30 years
|21
|Divisional Accountant
|Offices under C&AG
|Group “B”
|OA, OL, OAL, BL, PD & D
|Not exceeding 30 years
|22
|Sub Inspector
|National Investigation
Agency (NIA)
|Group “B”
|Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates.
|Up to 30 years
|23
|Junior Statistical Officer
|M/o Statistics &Programme Implementation.
|Group “B”
|Post identified for individuals with nature of disability***
|Up to 32 years
- Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)
|S No
|Name of Post
|Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|Classification of Posts
|Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post
|Age Limit
|24
|Auditor
|Offices under C&AG
|Group “C”
|OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH
|18-27 years
|25
|Auditor
|Other Ministry/ Departments
|Group “C”
|OA, OL, BL & HH
|18-27 years
|26
|Auditor
|Offices under CGDA
|Group “C”
|Post identified for individuals with
nature of disability****
|18-27 years
|27
|Accountant
|Offices under C&AG
|Group “C”
|OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH
|18-27 years
|28
|Accountant/ Junior Accountant
|Other Ministry/ Departments
|Group “C”
|OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH
|18-27
Years
- Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)
|S No
|Name of Post
|Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|Classification of Posts
|Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post
|Age Limit
|29
|Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks
|Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres.
|Group “C”
|OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|18-27 years
|30
|Tax Assistant
|CBDT
|Group “C”
|BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL
|18-27 years
|31
|Tax Assistant
|CBIC
|Group “C”
|OL, OA, BL, OAL, B,
LV, HH
|18-27 years
|32
|Sub-Inspector
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|Group “C”
|Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate
|18-27 years