SSC CPO Paper 2 Answer Key 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC CPO Paper 2 Answer Key 2022: Download the SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the provisional answer key along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s) for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-II) Examination, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

To access the SSC CPO Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number and password as given in the admission certificate. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the SSC CPO Provisional answer key 2022 till May 13. To raise objections against the answer key, a candidate needs to pay Rs.100/-per question/answer challenge.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 11.05.2023 (04:00 PM) to 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in an official notification said.

How to Download SSC CPO Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) – Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2022.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Enter your login credentials such as roll number and password as given in the admission certificate.

Your SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Paper-II for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 was conducted by the Commission on May 2 at different centres all over the country.

