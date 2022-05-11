SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission will soon release a recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. According to the short notice, the detailed notification will release on May 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in from May 17. The Commission will conduct Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 in the month of September 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 16. The number of vacancies has not been announced yet.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 67 Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Here

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Notification will release on: May 17, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will begin: May 17, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will end: June 16, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date 2022: September 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head Constable Vacancy: to be announced soon

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates should be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.