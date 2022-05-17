SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission will release a recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police today, May 17. Once the detailed notification is out, candidates can apply for the posts through the Commission’s website at ssc.nic.in till June 16. SSC will conduct Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 in the month of September 2022. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies has not been announced yet.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,05,000; Diploma, B.Sc Holders Can Apply For 19 Posts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head Constable Vacancy: to be announced soon

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The recruitment notification will release: May 17

The online registration will begin: May 17

The online registration will end: June 16

Head Constable Exam Date 2022: September 2022

To apply for the post of Head Constable, a candidate must fulfill the required educational qualification.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a Computer-Based Objective Type Test, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test, and others.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit, Salary

A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates will be required to apply online through the SSC website— ssc.nic.in only.