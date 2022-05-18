SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released a recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Commission’s website at ssc.nic.in till June 16. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 835 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 559 posts are reserved for male candidates. The remaining 276 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can make/edit their application form from June 21 to 25. SSC will conduct Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 in the month of September 2022.Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2022 Notification Released; Check Eligibility, Important Dates Here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Details

Dates for submission of online applications: May 17 to June 16

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 16, 2022

Last date and time for making an online fee payment: June 17, 2022(2300 hours)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 18, 2022 (2300 hours)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 20, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: June 21 to June 25

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: September, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Head Constable (Ministerial)-Male: 559 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial)-Female: 276 posts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale

Education Qualification: The candidates should be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualification at the time of applying for the post. Professional Attainments: Speed in English Typing – 30 words per minute. OR Speed in Hindi Typing – 25 words per minute.

Pay Matrix: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100)

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection process shall consist of the following compulsory tests in the given order:

Computer Based Examination by SSC

Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT) by Delhi Police

Typing Test on Computer by Delhi Police

Computer (Formatting) Test by Delhi Police

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?