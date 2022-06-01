SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will end the registration process for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police on June 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. It is to be noted that a total of 835 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total posts, 559 vacancies are reserved for male candidates and 276 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. The Commission has started the application form on May 17, 2022. For more details about the SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: Health Minister Congratulates Qualified Candidates. Here’s What He Said

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Details

Dates for submission of online applications: May 17 to June 16

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 16, 2022

Last date and time for making an online fee payment: June 17

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 18

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 20

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: June 21 to June 25

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: September

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Head Constable (Ministerial)-Male: 559 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial)-Female: 276 posts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Check Pay Scale Here

Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100)

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: The candidates should be a 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualifications at the time of applying for the post. Professional Attainments: Speed in English Typing – 30 words per minute. OR Speed in Hindi Typing – 25 words per minute.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of the following compulsory tests in the given order:-

Computer Based Examination by SSC

Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT) by Delhi Police

Typing Test on Computer by Delhi Police

Computer (Formatting) Test by Delhi Police

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?